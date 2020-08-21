New Hampshire

Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

The governor is scheduled to speak at a 3 p.m. news conference

By Staff Reports

Chris Sununu listens during a State of New Hampshire Executive Council meeting at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover, N.H., Aug. 26, 2015.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call (File)

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

There was one new death and 14 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. There have now been 428 deaths and 7,050 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Friday's news conference comes the day before Laconia Motorcycle Week kicks off.

Attendance at the annual event, which runs Aug. 22 through Aug. 30, is expected to be lower due to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Union Leader reports.

In addition to increased police presence, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission will also be enforcing COVID-19 compliance with all 65 establishments within Laconia that are permitted to sell alcohol.

