Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a 3 p.m. news conference.

The event comes one day before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Manchester.

Sununu said earlier in the week that the state's mask mandate for crowds of 100 or more would apply to the rally, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at PeriCohas Hangar.

The governor said the Trump campaign will have masks and hand sanitizer and they understand social distancing guidelines.

He also said he would not attend the rally himself.

"When I can, I try to avoid large crowds," he said Tuesday.

There were eight additional positive cases of the novel coronavirus and one new fatality reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services. The total number of deaths in the Granite State is now 430 and the total number of COVID-19 cases is 7,159, according to health officials.

Among the residents who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are six Granite Staters who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier this month, health officials announced Wednesday.

Health officials are now recommending that all New Hampshire residents who traveled to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally get tested for COVID-19. They should also quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days upon their return to New Hampshire, even if they test negative.