New Hampshire

Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

The governor is scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. news conference

By Staff Reports

Chris Sununu listens during a State of New Hampshire Executive Council meeting at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover, N.H., Aug. 26, 2015.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call (File)

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a 3 p.m. news conference.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The event comes one day before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Manchester.

Sununu said earlier in the week that the state's mask mandate for crowds of 100 or more would apply to the rally, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at PeriCohas Hangar.

More on the Coronavirus in New Hampshire

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 24 hours ago

6 NH Residents Test Positive for COVID After Attending Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

New Hampshire Aug 25

Mask Mandate Will Apply to Trump's NH Rally

The governor said the Trump campaign will have masks and hand sanitizer and they understand social distancing guidelines.

He also said he would not attend the rally himself.

"When I can, I try to avoid large crowds," he said Tuesday.

There were eight additional positive cases of the novel coronavirus and one new fatality reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services. The total number of deaths in the Granite State is now 430 and the total number of COVID-19 cases is 7,159, according to health officials.

Among the residents who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are six Granite Staters who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier this month, health officials announced Wednesday.

Health officials are now recommending that all New Hampshire residents who traveled to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally get tested for COVID-19. They should also quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days upon their return to New Hampshire, even if they test negative.

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Chris Sununu
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us