Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in NH

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was expected to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m.

The number of New Hampshire residents who have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is 42, according to numbers released Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, there were 1,447 positive cases of coronavirus with 521 recoveries, according to DHHS.

On Saturday, a few hundred demonstrators cheered and waved signs outside the New Hampshire State House to call on Sununu to reopen the economy. Like many states, a stay-at-home order is in effect in New Hampshire until May 4.

Members of the crowd carried signs with slogans such as "Live Free or Die," the state’s motto. Others included "Restore Jobs" and "Kiss My Constitution."

Meanwhile, a judge is considering whether Sununu can spend New Hampshire's $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief aid without legislative approval.

The Democratic leaders of the New Hampshire House and Senate and its joint fiscal committee sued the governor last week to halt the new Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.

Solicitor General Dan Will pointed at a hearing Monday to a 2002 law granting the governor authority to take immediate action during a statewide crisis.

Also Monday, a legislative advisory board heard from hospitals, nursing homes and other groups about the pandemic's financial impact.