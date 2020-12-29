‘Grim Milestone': Boston's COVID Death Toll Tops 1,000

More than 1,000 people with the new coronavirus have now died in Boston, a once-unthinkable milestone for the city.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the update on Twitter, calling it a "grim milestone" and "a painful reminder that we must all stay vigilant and continue to adhere to the safety measures that help stem the spread of this terrible virus."

Boston's coronavirus dashboard put the death toll at 1,002, an increase of three in the last day.

"We all have a role to play in protecting each other, especially our most vulnerable, and we need to do our part to prevent further loss," Walsh said.

This grim milestone is a painful reminder that we must all stay vigilant and continue to adhere to the safety measures that help stem the spread of this terrible virus. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 29, 2020

These simple steps, taken together, can make a world of difference. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 29, 2020

We all have a role to play in protecting each other, especially our most vulnerable, and we need to do our part to prevent further loss. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 29, 2020

The city had the eighth known coronavirus case in the United States. It was recorded Feb. 1, before the city, state and country were deeply changed by the pandemic and its attendant lockdowns, school and business closures and social distancing.

Last week, Walsh spoke to NBC10 Boston about the impact the pandemic has had on Boston.

"Every night going home, I would go home at night, still to today, and think about the impacts that this virus, this pandemic is having on the world," he said.