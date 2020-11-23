protest

Group Gathers Outside Sununu's Home to Protest Mask Mandate in NH

It wasn't known if Gov. Chris Sununu was home when the group called Absolute Defiance showed up on Sunday

Chris Sununu listens during a State of New Hampshire Executive Council meeting at the Children's Museum of New Hampshire in Dover, N.H., Aug. 26, 2015.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call (File)

At least 100 people protested New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's mask mandate, chanting "Breathe free or die," and "We will not comply," outside his home in Newfields.

Sununu issued an executive order that took effect Friday requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn't possible.

Seacoastonline.com reports protest organizer Frank Staples, working with a group called Absolute Defiance, was asked Sunday why the protest was held outside Sununu's home rather than at the Statehouse.

"The Statehouse is closed," Staples said. "He has shut everything down and is running the government from his house, so right now this is the Statehouse. We will be here every weekend till he ends his executive orders and the state of emergency."

It wasn't known if Sununu was home at the time.

Sununu had resisted calls for a statewide mandate, even as surrounding states enacted similar measures. He said last week a mandate was appropriate given the rising percentage of positive test results, the fact that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has doubled in the last two weeks, new outbreaks at five nursing homes and an "incredibly alarming rate" of asymptomatic community transmission.

The order expires Jan. 15.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

protestNew HampshireGov. Chris Sununumask mandateAbsolute Definance
