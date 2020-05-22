coronavirus

Gym Owner Plans to Remain Open After Receiving $300 Fine

David Blondin, owner of Prime Fitness Gym, is refusing to obey Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's order prohibiting fitness centers from operating during the coronavirus pandemic

By Alysha Palumbo

An Oxford gym owner who has been violating Massachusetts' order for fitness centers to remain closed to combat the spread of coronavirus will continue to do so after receiving a fine.

Prime Fitness Gym owner David Blondin said Friday that he had been fined $300. He said he would fight the fine and anything else that comes at him.

The fine came after multiple warnings from the Oxford Board of Health.

Blondin opened Monday in violation of Gov. Charlie Baker's order on non-essential businesses.

"It's time to get back to business and all that," he said Tuesday. "I truly believe all small business owners, no matter what industry – not just the fitness industry – needs to do the same thing right now. We cannot pay our bills."

Blondin is not requiring masks in his gym and said he would allow 25 people on each of the two floors, adding that cleaning is being done every hour. Access is being limited to current members.

A Vietnam veteran who lives across the street said Tuesday that he understands the need for businesses to open, but that he's concerned for his own health and the health of others.

"I'm 70. I've already been through a quadruple heart bypass," said Harry Dailey. "I don't need to be taken out by – I don't know, some people that just can't obey the rules."

