Hair Salon Owners Push for Mass. to Allow Them to Reopen

By now, you've likely seen some of the countless videos on social media as people attempt to cut their own hair, or have friends or family members take on the challenge.

"It's hysterical," said salon owner Dawn Desrosiers.

But that's about the only thing hairstylists think is funny these days.

"Small businesses, we're going to die," said Desrosiers, who owns Hair 4 You in Hubbardston, Massachusetts.

Desrosiers has now started a petition asking the state to open up hair salons and barbershops.

She says with the proper rules in place, they could get back to business.

"Tell us what to do," she said. "We'll wear masks, we'll wear gloves, clean in between, or how many people can be in at one time."

At Hair Xtreme in Wilmington, they, too, are waiting for the governor's green light and have already purchased five sanitizing machines.

"They sterilize our equipment, like our scissors, brushes, clips, we tend to wipe then down in between clients, but this makes me more comfortable that things will be completely sanitized," said co-owner Jacqui Pappalardo, who adds her salon can open responsibly, with fewer hairstylists each day and keeping their stations farther apart.

"We've kind of always rolled with things," she said. "We'll get through anything. Didn't know pandemics was a thing, this is hard."

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday guidance for businesses will be coming soon.