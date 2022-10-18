Harvard Announces New COVID Booster Requirement

Students attending classes at Harvard University early next year will be required to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster.

All students who will be on campus from January onward and who do not have religious or medical exemptions must have received the new booster, which targets the omicron variant and its subvariants.

The announcement was made Monday by Dr. Giang Nguyen, associate provost for campus health, according to an email from Suzanne Spreadbury, dean of academic programs at the Harvard Extension School.

Eligible students who were previously compliant with Harvard's vaccine requirement will no longer be compliant unless they received the new booster after Sept. 1, Spreadbury noted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harvard University Health Services will offer the booster this fall by appointment only. Students can schedule their shots here.

Spreadbury said students who receive their boosters through the school's health program will have their documentation updated automatically — if you get the vaccine elsewhere, you can update your status with Harvard here.