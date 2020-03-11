Schools in New England That Are Closed or Moving Online Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Massachusetts

Amherst College, Amherst

Amherst College announced late Monday that classes will be taught remotely after spring break ends on March 23.

Babson College, Wellesley

Babson will move to online classes starting Friday, March 13, and continuing through the end of the semester. Students must move out of the residence halls by March 21, though the administration acknowledged some exceptions will need to be made.

Berklee College of Music, Boston

The University has announced on Wednesday that due to the spread of the coronavirus, it will transition to online classes by Monday, March 23.

Boston College

Boston College announced on Wednesday that it will cancel all on-campus classes and move to online instruction starting from Thursday, March 12, through the end of the Spring Semester 2020. The university also require its students to "vacate their rooms starting Thursday, March 12, at 3:00 p.m. and ending Sunday, March 15, at 9:00 a.m."

Boston University

The University announced Wednesday that due to the increased spread of the coronavirus, undergraduate, graduate and BU academy classes on the Charles River and Medical campuses would be held online effective March 16 until April 13. "We strongly advise that students who are not presently on campus do not return to campus at the conclusion of spring break," read a statement from the University.

Brandeis University, Waltham

The university announced on Wednesday that it will move all on-campus classes online by Thursday, March 26, with Friday March 20 as the last day of in-person instruction. Large classes of more than 100 students will be moved online as of Monday, March 16.

Bridgewater State University

Classes are cancelled next week and will resume Monday, March 23, when most classes will resume online.

Brookline Public Schools

Lincoln School will be closed Thursday and Friday to clean, and all non-essential evening meetings, gatherings and community events in public school buildings will be cancelled through April 30.

Bunker Hill Community College

A presumptive case of coronavirus was identified on Bunker Hill's Chelsea campus. All Bunker Hill campuses will be closed Thursday through Monday, March 16.

Clark Avenue Middle School, Chelsea

The superintendent canceled classes on Wednesday after learning that a staff member traveled to Italy over spring break, but the school is back open Thursday.

Emerson College, Boston

Emerson said its last day of in-person classes will be Friday, March 13. There are no classes next week, and the school will transition to online classes. Housing and dining services will remain available to all residents, but the school noted that some services may be curtailed.

Eliot School, Boston

A woman who came into the school tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

Framingham Public Schools

Dozens of students at Potter Road Elementary have been exposed to novel coronavirus. Seventy-seven students and 18 adults were potentially exposed.

Hopkinton Public Schools

Hopkinton Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

MIT canceled classes from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, then will move to online instruction when the semester resumes on March 30. This week's classes will continue as planned, but undergraduates who live in MIT residences, fraternity or sorority houses or independent living groups must depart between Saturday and Tuesday.

Northeastern University

Northeastern announced Wednesday that under the guidance of public health authorities and out of concern from members of the community, including students, parents and faculty, the decision was made to move classes online beginning Thursday morning. At this time, students in residence halls were not being asked to move out.

Somerville Public Schools

The City of Somerville announced on Wednesday that West Somerville Neighborhood School will be closed on Thursday after the spouse of a teacher and parent of a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the city said all of its public schools and offices would be closed Thursday through Sunday.

Stonehill College

After spring break, Stonehill College will move to online classes through March 27.

Suffolk University, Boston

Suffolk told its students that spring break would be extended by two days, with classes resuming "online and/or [by] other forms of remote learning" on March 18. The campus will remain open, but students living in university-sponsored housing are being asked to make plans to move out of their rooms. Exceptions will be made for international students and others with special circumstances.

Summer Street School, Lynnfield

Jane Tremblay, superintendent of schools, announced on Wednesday that the Summer Street School of Lynnfield will not be open on both Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13. The school will undergo a disinfection after an employee has had potential exposure wit two people who tested positive for COVID-19. Tremblay said they will monitor the situation throughout the weekend with the intention to reopen on Monday.

Tufts University, Medford

Tufts announced Tuesday that it will move to "virtual learning" for the rest of the semester. Spring break has been extended to give students more time to move.

The University of Massachusetts: Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, UMass Medical in Worcester

Members of the Board of Trustees announced Wednesday remote learning will begin next week for UMass Dartmouth and UMass Lowell students when they return from spring break. UMass Amherst and UMass Boston students will begin working remotely when spring break ends March 23. UMass Medical students will begin remote learning Thursday, college officials said.

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston

The office of the president of Wentworth announced on Wednesday that the college move to online classes on Thursday, March 19. Spring break has been extended to March 18 to allow the faculty the transition to virtual courses.

Weston Public Schools

Schools will be closed from March 12 through March 18, the district announced after a symptomatic student's test came back inconclusive.

Wheaton College, Wheaton

Wheaton College' President Dennis Hanno announced on Wednesday virtual classes will start on Monday, March 23, with the college to extend spring break through Sunday, March 22. The president also announced that students are expected to leave campus by Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m. and not to return to it until further notice.

Winchester Public Schools

A student at Winchester's Ambrose School has a presumptive case of coronavirus, but has been consistently asymptomatic and was deemed by public health officials to be at a very low risk of transmission, the district said. Schools in the district will be closed Thursday for a deep cleaning.

Wilmington Public Schools

A Wilmington resident is being tested for COVID-19, and is the parent of two school-aged children. Neither children have presented any signs or systems. All schools are expected to reopen Friday.

Connecticut

Connecticut State Universities and Connecticut Community Colleges

All four of the Connecticut State Universities and 12 Connecticut Community colleges will move to an online-only class format from Monday, March 23 through at least Sunday, April 5. Residence halls will be closed until April 5, and students were urged to take home class materials over spring break.

The schools will find alternative housing for students who had planned to stay on campus during spring break.

Darien Public Schools

Schools will be closed for two weeks, starting March 12. The scheduled date of return is March 26.

Fairfield University

Fairfield University will host all classes online from March 16 through March 29. Students that left campus for spring break are asked not to return until March 29. Those who need special accommodations should contact Residence Life.

The school has also canceled or postponed all events of more than 100 people and placed restrictions on buildings like the library and other common areas. Sporting events will occur without spectators, and support services like counseling and psychological services or academic advising will be done virtually.

Lauralton Hall School, Milford

Lauralton Hall in Milford is closed for the rest of the week after a parent reported being exposed to Coronavirus.

The school will be closed the remainder of the week, March 11-13, to all students, parents, and employees.

Learning for the students is set to continue online.

Nathan Hale School, New Haven

New Haven is closing the Nathan Hale School on Thursday and Friday after it was learned an adult suspected of having coronavirus having contact with the school and a student.

The adult in question had limited contact with the school building and with a student at the school who is under their care, according to the mayor's office.

The New Haven Health Department is in contact with the family and has asked them to self-isolate.

New Canaan Public Schools

New Canaan Public Schools will be closed for the next 14 days starting Friday. The district will start e-learning programs on Friday.

The news comes the same day state officials announced the third case of COVID-19 in the state, an New Canaan resident.

Norwalk Community College

A Norwalk Community College student is self-monitoring for symptoms after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

School officials at Norwalk Community College decided to cancel all classes after Tuesday night.

While the college is closed, classrooms and offices will be deep cleaned and disinfected, according to the school.

College offices are expected to reopen on Monday, March 16, and classes will resume after spring break on Monday, March 23.

Region 14 School District

The Region 14 school district, which includes Bethlehem and Woodbury, is closing for the rest of the week after a student came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said that student and their family are not showing any signs of illness and are self-monitoring in their home for 14 days, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The district has decided to close all school buildings from March 11 through March 15 to deep clean and disinfect. There will be no activities during the closure.

The closure will be treated the same as snow days and the days will be made up at the end of the school year, the notice said.

Region 14 is also postponing or canceling large events, including the middle school and high school play rehearsals, and canceling all field trips until further notice. Sports have also been canceled.

Quinnipiac University, Hamden

Quinnipiac announced Tuesday that starting Wednesday, March 18, they will switch to online classes. Online classes will be held at the normally scheduled time, and professors will send guidance on how to access class and class materials.

Students, who were on spring break this week, will have the option of staying home and taking classes remotely. Those who wish to return to campus will not be able to come back until Sunday, March 22. The school noted that if the health situation changes they may delay the return to campus.

Anyone who is ill or under recommendations to self-isolate should not return to campus.

The university said the plans are subject to change as the situation develops.

Residence and dining halls will remain open and students are welcome to stay on campus.

University-sponsored international travel and nonessential business travel has been canceled.

Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven

SCSU has shut down for the next five days to allow for a deep cleaning and disinfecting of all buildings. All scheduled classes have been canceled.

After spring break, classes will be online only until at least April 5.

Sacred Heart University, Fairfield

Sacred Heart University suspended all classes starting March 10, and will implement online classes for all courses starting March 11 until March 29. The school has set up a special website here.

University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport

The University of Bridgeport will put all classes online starting Monday, March 16.

University of Connecticut, Storrs

The University of Connecticut will move to online class instruction starting Monday, March 23. This applies to classes at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. School officials said they expect to hold classes online through at least Monday, April 6.

Students who are able to stay off-campus after spring break are asked to do so. Those who don't have other options should contact Student Affairs/Residential Life.

Dining halls and other essentials will stay open, but the Rec Center and other public facilities will be closed.

The school has also canceled all events larger than 100 people starting Saturday, March 14. Sporting events will continue without spectators, per NCAA guidance.

University of New Haven, New Haven

The university suspended in-person classes leading up to spring break, as well as in-person classes on March 23 and 24.

Athletic events for March 9 through March 24 have been canceled.

Residence halls are closed as of 5 p.m. on March 10.

"While there currently are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, these decisions were made after learning that individuals on our campus may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus after attending an out-of-state conference," a statement on the university website said.

The university has a special website set up here.

Wesleyan University, Middletown

Wesleyan University is suspending in-person classes due to the coronavirus through the remainder of the spring semester. They will transition to a distance learning model.

Undergraduate students will be able to return to campus through March 23 to collect their belongings. Students without special approval will have to leave campus at that time.

Western Connecticut State University, Danbury

Western Connecticut State University has directed all students to go home for the next three weeks. Residence halls will close at 5 p.m. Friday and students will not be able to return until Sunday, April 5. Classes will go online starting March 23 through at least April 3.

All campus events are scheduled through April 30.

Weston Public Schools

Weston Public Schools are closed after members of the community may have been exposed to COVID-19. Schools are closed until further notice. An update on specific plans is expected Thursday.

Westport Public Schools

Schools in the Westport School District are closed until further notice after students and parents were in contact with someone who is presumed to have coronavirus.

A statement on the school district’s website says that “a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus.”

Wilton Public Schools

Wilton Public Schools are closed until further notice after parents of one or more students had direct contact with someone who is presumed to have coronavirus.

The SAT at Wilton High School, scheduled for Saturday is also canceled. A statement on the school district's website says that students who registered will receive information from the College Board by mail or email in the next few days about options for where and when students can take the SAT.

A statement on the school district's website says in addition to closing the schools, the town of Wilton's Comstock Community Center and Trackside Teen Center are closed until further notice and all sports and other activities involving Wilton public schools students are suspended until further notice.

Wilcoxson Elementary School, Stratford

The Town of Stratford is closing a school for the rest of the week after a person connected to the school may have come in contact with the coronavirus.

Wilcoxson Elementary School will be closed through Friday, according to the mayor's office.

The person is not confirmed to have coronavirus and the school is being closed out of an abundance of caution to allow time for an extensive cleaning of the building, officials said. It's not clear what kind of contact the individual had with the COVID-19 virus.

Yale University, New Haven

Yale University is moving all classes online through April 5, school officials announced Tuesday.

Students were on spring break this week, and the university is asking everyone to remain home. Students who remained on campus are being asked to leave no later than Sunday, March 15.

Officials have also prohibited all university-sponsored international travel, and is encouraging people to consider postponing domestic travel and find ways to work online. They are also asking the community to reconsider any personal international travel, and limit domestic travel, especially if it involves large events. You also must register your travel.

Find the special university website here.

Rhode Island

Brown University, Providence

Classes have been moved online, starting on March 30. Undergraduates who live in dorms on campus or in Brown-owned apartments have been told to move out by March 22, according to the Boston Globe.

Rhode Island College

Classes at Rhode Island College will be canceled from March 16 through March 20, but the college will remain open as it makes the switch to online education. Classes will resume online and through other means from March 23 until further notice.

Roger Williams University, Bristol

The University announced Wednesday it would be switching to online instruction beginning March 16.

St. Raphael Academy, Pawtucket

The state's first positive cases of COVID-19 are linked to a school field trip to Italy. The school has been closed since March 1, and announced Wednesday that it would remain closed for another week.

University of Rhode Island, South Kingston

The University of Rhode Island also announced Wednesday that starting Monday that beginning March 23 and at least until April 3, all undergraduate and graduate classes will be delivered remotely. Campus intercollegiate athletic events will continue, but fans will be prohibited, and only players, coaches and essential staff with be allowed to attend.

Vermont

Allen Brook School and Williston Central School, Williston

Schools were closed Monday after a staff member stayed at an out-of-state hotel at the end of February break. They remained closed on Tuesday as custodial staff cleaned, but reopened Wednesday.

Middlebury College - Middlebury

Middlebury College will move classes online due to growing concerns about novel coronavirus. Spring break will begin a week early, on Friday. That two-week break will be used to prepare for remote classes, once they resume March 30, according to the release. The announcement came Tuesday, in a news release on the school's website.

Champlain College, Burlington

"Out of an abundance of caution, Champlain College will move to remote instruction for all traditional on-campus undergraduate classes following a one-week extension of spring break," the school said in a statement. Classes will resume online Monday, March 23.

St. Michael's College, Colchester

The school is extending spring break for students by two days, with classes to resume online remotely March 25. Online classes will continue until at least April 13.

Sterling College, Craftsbury Common

Sterling will suspend classes in person, and transition to distance learning. Spring break will start one week earlier than scheduled. Classes resume March 30.

University of Vermont, Burlington

UVM will switch to online classes, to avoid the spread of the virus.

Vermont Law School, Burlington

The school is closing campus to students effective March 16 until at least March 30.