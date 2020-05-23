CARES Act

Here’s How Much Coronavirus Stimulus Money Each Mass. City and Town Is Eligible for

There's $502 million from the U.S. Coronavirus Relief Fund set aside for Massachusetts communities to address some of the costs associated with the pandemic response

By Michael P. Norton/State House News Service

Massachusetts cities and towns have until June 5 to submit applications for their share of $502 million in federal funds that the Baker administration is making available on a rolling basis to address eligible coronavirus crisis-related costs.

At the time of the May 14 announcement, the administration said the distribution, plus funds allocated directly to Boston and Plymouth County, represented about 25 percent of the $2.7 billion given to the state in the U.S. Coronavirus Relief Fund.

"We anticipate that in most cases, these funds will be sufficient to address incurred or expected eligible COVID-related expenses, while maintaining necessary flexibility to allocate additional funds if unanticipated needs arise, or if federal rules change," Massachusetts Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan wrote in a memo that also featured a spreadsheet breaking down the amount of fiscal 2020 and 2021 aid that each of the state's cities and towns are eligible for under the CARES Act measure.

Worcester is eligible for the most money, at $16.4 million, followed by Springfield, Cambridge and Lowell -- Boston and Plymouth have been given funding separately. The smallest allocation is for the tiny island town of Gosnold. See the full list below.

According to Heffernan, the funds can help cities and towns address deficits without drawing from their reserves, ease municipal cash flow pressures and enable both the state and its municipalities to maximize available federal funds. Under federal law, the funds must be used to address spending incurred on or after March 1 and up to Dec. 30, 2020, and to address necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Saturday's report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health brought the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 6,304 and the total people who have tested positive to 91,662.

The funds may not be used to substitute for lost revenue and may not supplant state or municipal spending, according to Heffernan's memo.

The $2.7 billion allocation of state and local government aid in Massachusetts under the CARES Act was designed to help government here address some of the costs associated with the pandemic response. Fierce debate and lobbying is continuing over more state and local government aid proposed in a $3 trillion bill approved by the U.S. House and awaiting a response from the U.S. Senate.

How Much Stimulus Funding Each Mass. Community Is Eligible for, Sorted by Amount:

Worcester $16,388,350
Springfield $13,668,817
Cambridge $10,489,930
Lowell $9,845,688
New Bedford $8,403,705
Lynn $8,345,427
Quincy $8,338,902
Fall River $7,905,205
Newton $7,838,462
Somerville $7,191,135
Lawrence $7,086,568
Framingham $6,447,088
Haverhill $5,646,348
Waltham $5,551,215
Malden $5,381,404
Brookline $5,229,227
Medford $5,093,008
Weymouth $5,088,952
Taunton $5,051,657
Chicopee $4,900,538
Revere $4,745,274
Peabody $4,697,399
Methuen $4,469,927
Everett $4,133,302
Arlington $4,022,564
Attleboro $3,977,863
Barnstable $3,919,936
Billerica $3,860,335
Salem $3,840,497
Pittsfield $3,750,037
Beverly $3,730,552
Leominster $3,687,438
Westfield $3,674,830
Fitchburg $3,604,472
Woburn $3,561,711
Holyoke $3,558,273
Chelsea $3,540,815
Marlborough $3,511,279
Amherst $3,482,889
Shrewsbury $3,347,993
Braintree $3,284,247
Andover $3,209,569
Natick $3,194,228
Watertown $3,169,982
Chelmsford $3,113,466
Randolph $3,032,793
Dartmouth $3,024,770
Lexington $2,979,363
Franklin $2,929,813
Dracut $2,799,060
Tewksbury $2,767,408
North Andover $2,759,297
Needham $2,755,065
Falmouth $2,734,874
Gloucester $2,680,387
Wellesley $2,616,201
North Attleborough $2,587,634
Norwood $2,585,694
Milford $2,566,121
Stoughton $2,552,455
Agawam $2,543,991
West Springfield $2,534,557
Burlington $2,534,116
Northampton $2,532,706
Saugus $2,502,641
Melrose $2,485,712
Danvers $2,444,626
Milton $2,434,840
Wakefield $2,392,431
Belmont $2,321,456
Reading $2,233,905
Dedham $2,233,641
Walpole $2,222,620
Easton $2,208,601
Westford $2,142,123
Mansfield $2,121,580
Wilmington $2,107,825
Acton $2,092,925
Canton $2,083,315
Yarmouth $2,055,630
Winchester $2,014,720
Stoneham $2,003,964
Ludlow $1,893,666
Gardner $1,826,747
Marblehead $1,819,253
Sandwich $1,783,280
Hudson $1,759,828
Norton $1,758,770
Bourne $1,752,069
Sudbury $1,730,468
Concord $1,693,790
Westborough $1,691,850
Holden $1,689,558
Sharon $1,670,161
Grafton $1,665,047
Winthrop $1,647,678
Hopkinton $1,610,736
Newburyport $1,604,829
Somerset $1,602,977
South Hadley $1,569,914
Ashland $1,564,007
Foxborough $1,558,012
Amesbury $1,549,019
Greenfield $1,539,408
Bellingham $1,514,898
Webster $1,501,232
Southbridge $1,492,768
Auburn $1,479,631
Northbridge $1,475,222
Swansea $1,472,842
East Longmeadow $1,436,781
Westwood $1,421,881
Fairhaven $1,418,971
Westport $1,409,625
Easthampton $1,409,537
Longmeadow $1,395,430
North Reading $1,385,115
Seekonk $1,384,409
Swampscott $1,342,530
Belchertown $1,334,330
Northborough $1,331,421
Holliston $1,317,137
Wilbraham $1,300,386
Raynham $1,261,944
Bedford $1,251,541
Mashpee $1,250,218
Uxbridge $1,242,724
Ipswich $1,242,459
Oxford $1,237,963
Clinton $1,236,288
Dennis $1,224,209
Wayland $1,223,944
Millbury $1,222,533
Charlton $1,207,633
Medway $1,183,828
Lynnfield $1,149,795
Medfield $1,137,716
North Adams $1,137,716
Tyngsborough $1,094,867
Palmer $1,085,256
Rehoboth $1,081,377
Pepperell $1,072,208
Weston $1,069,827
Harwich $1,069,739
Norfolk $1,056,955
Spencer $1,055,456
Wrentham $1,054,839
Dudley $1,040,555
Athol $1,036,235
Lunenburg $1,027,771
Leicester $1,004,583
Groton $1,003,878
Nantucket $998,676
Holbrook $974,077
Winchendon $961,998
Maynard $940,485
Acushnet $932,814
Littleton $902,926
Southborough $896,577
Middleton $886,086
Ware $865,013
Brewster $864,573
Southwick $863,426
Sturbridge $849,937
Sutton $842,090
Townsend $841,737
Salisbury $836,623
Freetown $828,336
Blackstone $822,252
Plainville $813,788
Douglas $789,454
Monson $781,607
Rutland $779,932
Georgetown $773,495
Cohasset $753,040
Boxford $737,699
Montague $733,203
Millis $729,147
West Boylston $724,298
Sterling $722,094
Lancaster $721,653
Ayer $719,801
Templeton $718,831
Hamilton $713,982
Adams $712,131
Upton $706,400
Williamstown $704,725
Dighton $695,731
Westminster $695,114
Orange $675,717
Shirley $674,395
Rockport $643,183
Stow $636,042
Newbury $629,870
Merrimac $614,970
Great Barrington $604,125
Groveland $603,949
Berkley $599,717
Lincoln $599,276
Topsfield $584,287
Harvard $582,789
Dalton $579,174
Boxborough $563,215
Rowley $560,570
Granby $559,600
Ashburnham $559,512
Southampton $546,287
Mendon $545,141
Chatham $543,113
Dover $537,911
Hopedale $526,009
Orleans $511,196
Lee $503,878
Barre $493,034
Manchester By The Sea $478,663
Bolton $473,990
Hadley $471,345
Wenham $465,878
Warren $462,704
Carlisle $462,616
Hampden $460,235
Deerfield $444,542
Lenox $437,665
Paxton $437,576
Eastham $429,465
North Brookfield $423,910
Hubbardston $422,059
West Newbury $413,595
Boylston $413,330
Oak Bluffs $412,449
Avon $398,430
Edgartown $382,912
Sherborn $382,736
Tisbury $362,457
Essex $334,067
West Brookfield $333,715
Brimfield $332,569
Sunderland $322,606
Nahant $310,703
Princeton $306,647
Brookfield $304,884
Dunstable $300,123
Hatfield $289,543
Millville $287,868
Ashby $285,134
Berlin $283,900
Sheffield $277,905
Cheshire $277,199
Hardwick $269,441
Northfield $263,798
Lanesborough $261,417
Provincetown $260,976
West Tisbury $255,775
Wellfleet $240,610
Holland $220,155
Williamsburg $219,449
East Brookfield $195,291
Huntington $192,382
Bernardston $186,387
Truro $176,247
Oakham $173,073
Hinsdale $169,458
Stockbridge $167,783
Wales $167,342
Conway $166,813
Buckland $165,314
Leverett $164,080
Shelburne $164,080
Russell $158,878
Erving $156,410
Shutesbury $156,410
Phillipston $154,382
Ashfield $152,883
Becket $152,530
Colrain $147,857
Clarksburg $145,477
Westhampton $144,683
Granville $143,184
Whately $139,305
Otis $136,484
Gill $131,282
New Marlborough $128,549
Richmond $125,374
Chester $122,024
Pelham $116,558
Royalston $112,502
West Stockbridge $111,444
Blandford $111,091
Chesterfield $110,915
Petersham $110,474
Charlemont $109,769
Egremont $106,507
Worthington $104,655
Goshen $93,810
New Braintree $90,725
New Salem $89,931
Monterey $81,908
Chilmark $80,850
Sandisfield $78,910
Wendell $78,117
Cummington $77,411
Windsor $77,147
Montgomery $76,706
Peru $73,796
Warwick $68,771
Florida $63,833
Leyden $63,833
Heath $61,894
Hancock $61,806
Savoy $60,219
Plainfield $58,543
Washington $47,699
Middlefield $46,729
Tolland $44,877
Alford $43,290
Rowe $34,738
Hawley $29,624
Aquinnah $28,831
Tyringham $27,861
New Ashford $19,838
Mount Washington $13,930
Monroe $9,875
Gosnold $6,613

How Much Stimulus Funding Each Mass. Community Is Eligible for, Sorted Alphabetically:

Acton $2,092,925
Acushnet $932,814
Adams $712,131
Agawam $2,543,991
Alford $43,290
Amesbury $1,549,019
Amherst $3,482,889
Andover $3,209,569
Aquinnah $28,831
Arlington $4,022,564
Ashburnham $559,512
Ashby $285,134
Ashfield $152,883
Ashland $1,564,007
Athol $1,036,235
Attleboro $3,977,863
Auburn $1,479,631
Avon $398,430
Ayer $719,801
Barnstable $3,919,936
Barre $493,034
Becket $152,530
Bedford $1,251,541
Belchertown $1,334,330
Bellingham $1,514,898
Belmont $2,321,456
Berkley $599,717
Berlin $283,900
Bernardston $186,387
Beverly $3,730,552
Billerica $3,860,335
Blackstone $822,252
Blandford $111,091
Bolton $473,990
Bourne $1,752,069
Boxborough $563,215
Boxford $737,699
Boylston $413,330
Braintree $3,284,247
Brewster $864,573
Brimfield $332,569
Brookfield $304,884
Brookline $5,229,227
Buckland $165,314
Burlington $2,534,116
Cambridge $10,489,930
Canton $2,083,315
Carlisle $462,616
Charlemont $109,769
Charlton $1,207,633
Chatham $543,113
Chelmsford $3,113,466
Chelsea $3,540,815
Cheshire $277,199
Chester $122,024
Chesterfield $110,915
Chicopee $4,900,538
Chilmark $80,850
Clarksburg $145,477
Clinton $1,236,288
Cohasset $753,040
Colrain $147,857
Concord $1,693,790
Conway $166,813
Cummington $77,411
Dalton $579,174
Danvers $2,444,626
Dartmouth $3,024,770
Dedham $2,233,641
Deerfield $444,542
Dennis $1,224,209
Dighton $695,731
Douglas $789,454
Dover $537,911
Dracut $2,799,060
Dudley $1,040,555
Dunstable $300,123
East Brookfield $195,291
East Longmeadow $1,436,781
Eastham $429,465
Easthampton $1,409,537
Easton $2,208,601
Edgartown $382,912
Egremont $106,507
Erving $156,410
Essex $334,067
Everett $4,133,302
Fairhaven $1,418,971
Fall River $7,905,205
Falmouth $2,734,874
Fitchburg $3,604,472
Florida $63,833
Foxborough $1,558,012
Framingham $6,447,088
Franklin $2,929,813
Freetown $828,336
Gardner $1,826,747
Georgetown $773,495
Gill $131,282
Gloucester $2,680,387
Goshen $93,810
Gosnold $6,613
Grafton $1,665,047
Granby $559,600
Granville $143,184
Great Barrington $604,125
Greenfield $1,539,408
Groton $1,003,878
Groveland $603,949
Hadley $471,345
Hamilton $713,982
Hampden $460,235
Hancock $61,806
Hardwick $269,441
Harvard $582,789
Harwich $1,069,739
Hatfield $289,543
Haverhill $5,646,348
Hawley $29,624
Heath $61,894
Hinsdale $169,458
Holbrook $974,077
Holden $1,689,558
Holland $220,155
Holliston $1,317,137
Holyoke $3,558,273
Hopedale $526,009
Hopkinton $1,610,736
Hubbardston $422,059
Hudson $1,759,828
Huntington $192,382
Ipswich $1,242,459
Lancaster $721,653
Lanesborough $261,417
Lawrence $7,086,568
Lee $503,878
Leicester $1,004,583
Lenox $437,665
Leominster $3,687,438
Leverett $164,080
Lexington $2,979,363
Leyden $63,833
Lincoln $599,276
Littleton $902,926
Longmeadow $1,395,430
Lowell $9,845,688
Ludlow $1,893,666
Lunenburg $1,027,771
Lynn $8,345,427
Lynnfield $1,149,795
Malden $5,381,404
Manchester By The Sea $478,663
Mansfield $2,121,580
Marblehead $1,819,253
Marlborough $3,511,279
Mashpee $1,250,218
Maynard $940,485
Medfield $1,137,716
Medford $5,093,008
Medway $1,183,828
Melrose $2,485,712
Mendon $545,141
Merrimac $614,970
Methuen $4,469,927
Middlefield $46,729
Middleton $886,086
Milford $2,566,121
Millbury $1,222,533
Millis $729,147
Millville $287,868
Milton $2,434,840
Monroe $9,875
Monson $781,607
Montague $733,203
Monterey $81,908
Montgomery $76,706
Mount Washington $13,930
Nahant $310,703
Nantucket $998,676
Natick $3,194,228
Needham $2,755,065
New Ashford $19,838
New Bedford $8,403,705
New Braintree $90,725
New Marlborough $128,549
New Salem $89,931
Newbury $629,870
Newburyport $1,604,829
Newton $7,838,462
Norfolk $1,056,955
North Adams $1,137,716
North Andover $2,759,297
North Attleborough $2,587,634
North Brookfield $423,910
North Reading $1,385,115
Northampton $2,532,706
Northborough $1,331,421
Northbridge $1,475,222
Northfield $263,798
Norton $1,758,770
Norwood $2,585,694
Oak Bluffs $412,449
Oakham $173,073
Orange $675,717
Orleans $511,196
Otis $136,484
Oxford $1,237,963
Palmer $1,085,256
Paxton $437,576
Peabody $4,697,399
Pelham $116,558
Pepperell $1,072,208
Peru $73,796
Petersham $110,474
Phillipston $154,382
Pittsfield $3,750,037
Plainfield $58,543
Plainville $813,788
Princeton $306,647
Provincetown $260,976
Quincy $8,338,902
Randolph $3,032,793
Raynham $1,261,944
Reading $2,233,905
Rehoboth $1,081,377
Revere $4,745,274
Richmond $125,374
Rockport $643,183
Rowe $34,738
Rowley $560,570
Royalston $112,502
Russell $158,878
Rutland $779,932
Salem $3,840,497
Salisbury $836,623
Sandisfield $78,910
Sandwich $1,783,280
Saugus $2,502,641
Savoy $60,219
Seekonk $1,384,409
Sharon $1,670,161
Sheffield $277,905
Shelburne $164,080
Sherborn $382,736
Shirley $674,395
Shrewsbury $3,347,993
Shutesbury $156,410
Somerset $1,602,977
Somerville $7,191,135
South Hadley $1,569,914
Southampton $546,287
Southborough $896,577
Southbridge $1,492,768
Southwick $863,426
Spencer $1,055,456
Springfield $13,668,817
Sterling $722,094
Stockbridge $167,783
Stoneham $2,003,964
Stoughton $2,552,455
Stow $636,042
Sturbridge $849,937
Sudbury $1,730,468
Sunderland $322,606
Sutton $842,090
Swampscott $1,342,530
Swansea $1,472,842
Taunton $5,051,657
Templeton $718,831
Tewksbury $2,767,408
Tisbury $362,457
Tolland $44,877
Topsfield $584,287
Townsend $841,737
Truro $176,247
Tyngsborough $1,094,867
Tyringham $27,861
Upton $706,400
Uxbridge $1,242,724
Wakefield $2,392,431
Wales $167,342
Walpole $2,222,620
Waltham $5,551,215
Ware $865,013
Warren $462,704
Warwick $68,771
Washington $47,699
Watertown $3,169,982
Wayland $1,223,944
Webster $1,501,232
Wellesley $2,616,201
Wellfleet $240,610
Wendell $78,117
Wenham $465,878
West Boylston $724,298
West Brookfield $333,715
West Newbury $413,595
West Springfield $2,534,557
West Stockbridge $111,444
West Tisbury $255,775
Westborough $1,691,850
Westfield $3,674,830
Westford $2,142,123
Westhampton $144,683
Westminster $695,114
Weston $1,069,827
Westport $1,409,625
Westwood $1,421,881
Weymouth $5,088,952
Whately $139,305
Wilbraham $1,300,386
Williamsburg $219,449
Williamstown $704,725
Wilmington $2,107,825
Winchendon $961,998
Winchester $2,014,720
Windsor $77,147
Winthrop $1,647,678
Woburn $3,561,711
Worcester $16,388,350
Worthington $104,655
Wrentham $1,054,839
Yarmouth $2,055,630

