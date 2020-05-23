Massachusetts cities and towns have until June 5 to submit applications for their share of $502 million in federal funds that the Baker administration is making available on a rolling basis to address eligible coronavirus crisis-related costs.

At the time of the May 14 announcement, the administration said the distribution, plus funds allocated directly to Boston and Plymouth County, represented about 25 percent of the $2.7 billion given to the state in the U.S. Coronavirus Relief Fund.

"We anticipate that in most cases, these funds will be sufficient to address incurred or expected eligible COVID-related expenses, while maintaining necessary flexibility to allocate additional funds if unanticipated needs arise, or if federal rules change," Massachusetts Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan wrote in a memo that also featured a spreadsheet breaking down the amount of fiscal 2020 and 2021 aid that each of the state's cities and towns are eligible for under the CARES Act measure.

Worcester is eligible for the most money, at $16.4 million, followed by Springfield, Cambridge and Lowell -- Boston and Plymouth have been given funding separately. The smallest allocation is for the tiny island town of Gosnold. See the full list below.

According to Heffernan, the funds can help cities and towns address deficits without drawing from their reserves, ease municipal cash flow pressures and enable both the state and its municipalities to maximize available federal funds. Under federal law, the funds must be used to address spending incurred on or after March 1 and up to Dec. 30, 2020, and to address necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Saturday's report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health brought the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 6,304 and the total people who have tested positive to 91,662.

The funds may not be used to substitute for lost revenue and may not supplant state or municipal spending, according to Heffernan's memo.

The $2.7 billion allocation of state and local government aid in Massachusetts under the CARES Act was designed to help government here address some of the costs associated with the pandemic response. Fierce debate and lobbying is continuing over more state and local government aid proposed in a $3 trillion bill approved by the U.S. House and awaiting a response from the U.S. Senate.

How Much Stimulus Funding Each Mass. Community Is Eligible for, Sorted by Amount:

Worcester $16,388,350 Springfield $13,668,817 Cambridge $10,489,930 Lowell $9,845,688 New Bedford $8,403,705 Lynn $8,345,427 Quincy $8,338,902 Fall River $7,905,205 Newton $7,838,462 Somerville $7,191,135 Lawrence $7,086,568 Framingham $6,447,088 Haverhill $5,646,348 Waltham $5,551,215 Malden $5,381,404 Brookline $5,229,227 Medford $5,093,008 Weymouth $5,088,952 Taunton $5,051,657 Chicopee $4,900,538 Revere $4,745,274 Peabody $4,697,399 Methuen $4,469,927 Everett $4,133,302 Arlington $4,022,564 Attleboro $3,977,863 Barnstable $3,919,936 Billerica $3,860,335 Salem $3,840,497 Pittsfield $3,750,037 Beverly $3,730,552 Leominster $3,687,438 Westfield $3,674,830 Fitchburg $3,604,472 Woburn $3,561,711 Holyoke $3,558,273 Chelsea $3,540,815 Marlborough $3,511,279 Amherst $3,482,889 Shrewsbury $3,347,993 Braintree $3,284,247 Andover $3,209,569 Natick $3,194,228 Watertown $3,169,982 Chelmsford $3,113,466 Randolph $3,032,793 Dartmouth $3,024,770 Lexington $2,979,363 Franklin $2,929,813 Dracut $2,799,060 Tewksbury $2,767,408 North Andover $2,759,297 Needham $2,755,065 Falmouth $2,734,874 Gloucester $2,680,387 Wellesley $2,616,201 North Attleborough $2,587,634 Norwood $2,585,694 Milford $2,566,121 Stoughton $2,552,455 Agawam $2,543,991 West Springfield $2,534,557 Burlington $2,534,116 Northampton $2,532,706 Saugus $2,502,641 Melrose $2,485,712 Danvers $2,444,626 Milton $2,434,840 Wakefield $2,392,431 Belmont $2,321,456 Reading $2,233,905 Dedham $2,233,641 Walpole $2,222,620 Easton $2,208,601 Westford $2,142,123 Mansfield $2,121,580 Wilmington $2,107,825 Acton $2,092,925 Canton $2,083,315 Yarmouth $2,055,630 Winchester $2,014,720 Stoneham $2,003,964 Ludlow $1,893,666 Gardner $1,826,747 Marblehead $1,819,253 Sandwich $1,783,280 Hudson $1,759,828 Norton $1,758,770 Bourne $1,752,069 Sudbury $1,730,468 Concord $1,693,790 Westborough $1,691,850 Holden $1,689,558 Sharon $1,670,161 Grafton $1,665,047 Winthrop $1,647,678 Hopkinton $1,610,736 Newburyport $1,604,829 Somerset $1,602,977 South Hadley $1,569,914 Ashland $1,564,007 Foxborough $1,558,012 Amesbury $1,549,019 Greenfield $1,539,408 Bellingham $1,514,898 Webster $1,501,232 Southbridge $1,492,768 Auburn $1,479,631 Northbridge $1,475,222 Swansea $1,472,842 East Longmeadow $1,436,781 Westwood $1,421,881 Fairhaven $1,418,971 Westport $1,409,625 Easthampton $1,409,537 Longmeadow $1,395,430 North Reading $1,385,115 Seekonk $1,384,409 Swampscott $1,342,530 Belchertown $1,334,330 Northborough $1,331,421 Holliston $1,317,137 Wilbraham $1,300,386 Raynham $1,261,944 Bedford $1,251,541 Mashpee $1,250,218 Uxbridge $1,242,724 Ipswich $1,242,459 Oxford $1,237,963 Clinton $1,236,288 Dennis $1,224,209 Wayland $1,223,944 Millbury $1,222,533 Charlton $1,207,633 Medway $1,183,828 Lynnfield $1,149,795 Medfield $1,137,716 North Adams $1,137,716 Tyngsborough $1,094,867 Palmer $1,085,256 Rehoboth $1,081,377 Pepperell $1,072,208 Weston $1,069,827 Harwich $1,069,739 Norfolk $1,056,955 Spencer $1,055,456 Wrentham $1,054,839 Dudley $1,040,555 Athol $1,036,235 Lunenburg $1,027,771 Leicester $1,004,583 Groton $1,003,878 Nantucket $998,676 Holbrook $974,077 Winchendon $961,998 Maynard $940,485 Acushnet $932,814 Littleton $902,926 Southborough $896,577 Middleton $886,086 Ware $865,013 Brewster $864,573 Southwick $863,426 Sturbridge $849,937 Sutton $842,090 Townsend $841,737 Salisbury $836,623 Freetown $828,336 Blackstone $822,252 Plainville $813,788 Douglas $789,454 Monson $781,607 Rutland $779,932 Georgetown $773,495 Cohasset $753,040 Boxford $737,699 Montague $733,203 Millis $729,147 West Boylston $724,298 Sterling $722,094 Lancaster $721,653 Ayer $719,801 Templeton $718,831 Hamilton $713,982 Adams $712,131 Upton $706,400 Williamstown $704,725 Dighton $695,731 Westminster $695,114 Orange $675,717 Shirley $674,395 Rockport $643,183 Stow $636,042 Newbury $629,870 Merrimac $614,970 Great Barrington $604,125 Groveland $603,949 Berkley $599,717 Lincoln $599,276 Topsfield $584,287 Harvard $582,789 Dalton $579,174 Boxborough $563,215 Rowley $560,570 Granby $559,600 Ashburnham $559,512 Southampton $546,287 Mendon $545,141 Chatham $543,113 Dover $537,911 Hopedale $526,009 Orleans $511,196 Lee $503,878 Barre $493,034 Manchester By The Sea $478,663 Bolton $473,990 Hadley $471,345 Wenham $465,878 Warren $462,704 Carlisle $462,616 Hampden $460,235 Deerfield $444,542 Lenox $437,665 Paxton $437,576 Eastham $429,465 North Brookfield $423,910 Hubbardston $422,059 West Newbury $413,595 Boylston $413,330 Oak Bluffs $412,449 Avon $398,430 Edgartown $382,912 Sherborn $382,736 Tisbury $362,457 Essex $334,067 West Brookfield $333,715 Brimfield $332,569 Sunderland $322,606 Nahant $310,703 Princeton $306,647 Brookfield $304,884 Dunstable $300,123 Hatfield $289,543 Millville $287,868 Ashby $285,134 Berlin $283,900 Sheffield $277,905 Cheshire $277,199 Hardwick $269,441 Northfield $263,798 Lanesborough $261,417 Provincetown $260,976 West Tisbury $255,775 Wellfleet $240,610 Holland $220,155 Williamsburg $219,449 East Brookfield $195,291 Huntington $192,382 Bernardston $186,387 Truro $176,247 Oakham $173,073 Hinsdale $169,458 Stockbridge $167,783 Wales $167,342 Conway $166,813 Buckland $165,314 Leverett $164,080 Shelburne $164,080 Russell $158,878 Erving $156,410 Shutesbury $156,410 Phillipston $154,382 Ashfield $152,883 Becket $152,530 Colrain $147,857 Clarksburg $145,477 Westhampton $144,683 Granville $143,184 Whately $139,305 Otis $136,484 Gill $131,282 New Marlborough $128,549 Richmond $125,374 Chester $122,024 Pelham $116,558 Royalston $112,502 West Stockbridge $111,444 Blandford $111,091 Chesterfield $110,915 Petersham $110,474 Charlemont $109,769 Egremont $106,507 Worthington $104,655 Goshen $93,810 New Braintree $90,725 New Salem $89,931 Monterey $81,908 Chilmark $80,850 Sandisfield $78,910 Wendell $78,117 Cummington $77,411 Windsor $77,147 Montgomery $76,706 Peru $73,796 Warwick $68,771 Florida $63,833 Leyden $63,833 Heath $61,894 Hancock $61,806 Savoy $60,219 Plainfield $58,543 Washington $47,699 Middlefield $46,729 Tolland $44,877 Alford $43,290 Rowe $34,738 Hawley $29,624 Aquinnah $28,831 Tyringham $27,861 New Ashford $19,838 Mount Washington $13,930 Monroe $9,875 Gosnold $6,613

How Much Stimulus Funding Each Mass. Community Is Eligible for, Sorted Alphabetically: