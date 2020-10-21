Here's How the Mass. Coronavirus Risk Map Will Look Different Wednesday

New data on isolated outbreaks will show up when health officials release the state's latest coronavirus risk map, which measures the spread in Massachusetts communities.

The information will be included in the state's weekly coronavirus public health report Wednesday, which breaks down more granular data than their daily update.

The report includes a color-coded coronavirus hot spot map that highlights communities with the highest rates of transmission in red. State health officials plan to start incorporating coronavirus clusters in locations such as jails, colleges, or nursing homes that have pushed communities into that red zone.

The update comes as cities and towns complain that their high-risk designation is unfair when these isolated situations drive up coronavirus metrics.

The new information could impact decisions made by local officials when it comes to in-person learning as school districts seeing spikes handle it in different ways.

Despite rising coronavirus case numbers and a high-risk designation, Weymouth Public Schools is pushing forward with its hybrid learning plan. Another city that's considered high-risk, Lowell, shifted from its hybrid learning model to fully remote classes on Monday, citing an uptick in cases over the past three weeks.

Gov. Charlie Baker has said that communities should not react to single incidents and instead make decisions based on three weeks of data.

Earlier this week, the state's education commissioner said that the changes to the map reflects the evolving nature of coronavirus information in the state. He added that it appears fears over schools being “super spreaders” are somewhat unfounded.