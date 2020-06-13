There are positive developments for the reopening of Massachusetts popping up all over the state, as the coronavirus lockdowns are slowly lifted.

The first step of Phase 2 began on Monday, allowing many more businesses to open their doors, including malls, restaurants (for outdoor dining) and hotels.

Diners lined the streets of Boston's North End before the week was out. In Saugus on Friday, the iconic restaurant Kowloon erected their drive-in movie screen to add to the car hop service they already added.

And the town of Chelmsford announced Friday that its beaches at Freeman Lake and Heart Pond were reopening, two weeks after they were closed over incidents where people didn't comply with social distancing guidelines.

But, of course, not everything is open yet, and Gov. Charlie Baker has consistently urged residents to continue the vigilance that's gotten the state this far. Here's where we stand on reopening Massachusetts.

What Businesses Are Open in Massachusetts Now?

Note that reopened businesses are still required to follow workspace safety guidelines that incorporate social distancing, hygiene and staffing requirements, as well as guidelines specific to individual sectors.

Essential businesses

Banks and financial services

Churches and other houses of worship

Restaurants (outdoor seating)

Retail stores

Short-term lodgings like hotels, motels and inns

Construction, home remodeling and installations

Manufacturing

Warehouses and distribution centers

In-house services like babysitting and nannying

Real estate open houses, with restrictions

Hair salons and barbershops

Day camps

Youth sports

Funeral homes

Office spaces

Car dealerships

Car washes

Drive-in movie theaters

Libraries

Pet grooming

Beaches, golf clubs and facilities, parks, fishing, hunting, boating, outdoor adventure activities

Outdoor recreational facilities like pools, playgrounds, mini golf and batting cages

Outdoor amateur sports

Professional sports practice and training

Outdoor historical spaces, gardens, zoos and public spaces

Gun stores and shooting ranges

Lab spaces

Casino hotels and restaurants (but not gaming floors, theaters or arenas)

Driving schools

Occupational schools -- if students are finishing "a degree, program, or prerequisite for employment, or other similar requirement for completion"

Non-close contact personal services, like window washing, photography and career coaching

Non-athletic instructional classes for arts, education or life skills, for anyone under 18 and in groups of less than 10

Flight schools

Beer gardens, breweries, distilleries and wineries -- if serving outdoor food under dining permits

What Businesses Are Still Closed in Massachusetts?

Any business in Step 2 of Phase 2 or in Phase 3 and 4 of the reopening plan is still required to stay closed. That includes: