Here's When Major Stores in New England Will Be Open on Black Friday

Black Friday is typically a day when people crowd into stores and malls on the day after Thanksgiving in search of deals for the holiday season.

However, like so many events this year, the day is expected to look different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In September, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued guidance discouraging people from packing into malls or standing in long lines before, on or after Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker encouraged people to support local businesses, saying online shopping was a safe option and that those who go to stores should exercise caution.

Local businesses have “had an enormously difficult period from the beginning of the pandemic,” Baker said. “If you’re going to shop and you think you need to shop online, you can certainly shop online and do that with local organizations and local retailers. There are very few retailers who don’t have an online capability.

“If you do go to the store to go shopping, you should obviously pay attention to the protocols and recognize and understand that a huge part of the local economy here in Massachusetts is driven by consumer spending,” he said.

Those who visit brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday should expect adjusted hours as well as coronavirus precautions.

