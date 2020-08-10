New Hampshire

High School Athletes in NH Can Start Practicing Next Month

The number of New Hampshire schools participating in sports is still unknown; school districts will be making their own decisions

Youth sports refunds

High school fall sports can start practicing next month, according to the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Practices are scheduled to start on Sept. 8. Bass fishing and golf can start competition on Sept. 10, while cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball can start their seasons Sept. 18. Competition for football and spirit can start Sept. 25. 

The NHIAA also approved the open tournament playoff format for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball. That removes a mandate that schools must play a minimum number of games in their division in order to qualify for post-season tournaments. 

The number of schools participating in sports is still unknown; school districts will be making their own decisions.

