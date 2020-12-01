COVID-19

High School Junior Is 1st Wisconsin Teen to Die From COVID-19, Officials Say

Isai Morocho was an 11th-grader at East High School in Madison, where campuses have been closed since March

A Wisconsin teenager died from complications of COVID-19, officials said Monday, in another tragic first for the pandemic-ravaged state.

Isai Morocho was an 11th-grader at East High School and his death marks a "tremendous loss" for the Madison Metropolitan School District, a schools spokesman said.

"All of MMSD is heartbroken to learn of the passing of an East High School student due to COVID-19 related causes," the district said in a statement on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who died on Wednesday, was active in his school's drama club, aspired to be a baker someday and was close to his brother and sister, aunt Maria Santa Cruz told NBC News on Monday.

