Hospital Offers Free Coronavirus Tests for Hard-Hit Boston Communities

Brigham and Women's Hospital is offering free coronavirus tests to residents of two Boston communities it says have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The site, located at the Tobin Community Center at 1481 Tremont St., aims to help residents of Mission Hill and Roxbury by providing not only tests, but vital information including how to access food and tips for staying healthy.

“More than ever, it is really critical to not only make sure people stay safe from the virus, but also to make sure they have enough food,” said Christin Price, clinical director at the Brigham.

Appointments are not necessary, but those who wish to be tested must show symptoms. They do not need to be Brigham Health patients or need health insurance. They will not be asked about their immigration status, the hospital says.

The test takes about 90 seconds, but doctors are available to meet with patients on a range of needs. Care kits containing masks, hand sanitizer and other goods, are available at the site.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As of Monday, the city had reported 10,077 cases of COVID-19, including 442 fatalities.