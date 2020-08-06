second wave

Massachusetts Hospitals Bracing for Second Coronavirus Surge

As coronavirus data trends upwards in Massachusetts, experts suggest we could see a second surge in cases this fall when the flu season returns

By Monica Madeja

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations ticking upward in Massachusetts, health care workers are espressing concern about a second wave of COVID-19.

The 7-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests increased to 2.2% from 1.7% in mid-July, according to the Department of Public Health. Health officials reported two new deaths and 338 new cases in Massachusetts Wednesday. More than 111,000 people have contracted the virus and more than 8,000 people have died.

The recent rise in infection rates are a cause for concern for Paul Biddinger, Mass General Brigham's director for emergency preparedness, who told the Boston Globe that a second surge is likely if people get lax about wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and gathering indoors as the weather cools.

Massachusetts General Hospital is currently treating 17 people COVID-19, with three patients in the ICU, according to state data.

As the data trending upwards, experts suggested we could see a second surge in cases this fall, when the flu returns. That also raises concerns about personal protective equipment supply, the Globe reports.

