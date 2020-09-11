Planning a wedding in 2020 is difficult, but the way this New Hampshire couple eloped in August takes social distancing to the next level.

Ryan and Christina Quigley got married in a hot air balloon, an idea Christina said she got from a TV show: “Something popped up of a hot air balloon ride and I was like, ‘Do they do that?’ I’m like, ‘Is that in New Hampshire? Do people get married in hot air balloons?’”

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The couple decided to elope, since it is almost impossible to coordinate schedules when a slight change in weather can mess with plans -- which happened on the day they set out to be hitched.

“We ended up getting the okay at 2 o’clock. The guy was like, ‘The balloon gods are in your favor,’” Christina said. Watch the video above for the rest of their story.