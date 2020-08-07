Colonial Hotel

Hotel Manager Disputes Allegations of 300-Person Wedding

The Colonial in Gardner hosted a 240-guest, 70-employee wedding on Aug. 1 and a 190-guest wedding reception the following day, according to state and local officials

By Greg Ryan/Law and Money Reporter, Boston Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

The general manager of the Colonial Hotel is disputing allegations made to government officials about the size of two events over the weekend that led local authorities to fine the popular wedding venue for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

According to allegations made to state and local officials, the Colonial in Gardner hosted a 240-guest, 70-employee wedding on Aug. 1 and a 190-guest wedding reception the following day. The hotel put on the events despite receiving warnings from authorities tipped off to the plans.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 43 mins ago

Baker Cites Weddings, Parties for Crackdown on Outdoor Gatherings

coronavirus cases 47 mins ago

320 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 More Deaths in Massachusetts

To limit COVID-19’s spread, state regulations currently limit outdoor events to a maximum of 100 people, including employees working the event.

Colonial Hotel General Manager Nicole Moorshead said in an email to the Business Journal on Friday morning that the attendance figures reported to authorities were incorrect, though she would not specify what the figures were.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Colonial HotelMassachusettscoronavirusGardner
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us