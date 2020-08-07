Hotel Manager Disputes Allegations of 300-Person Wedding

The general manager of the Colonial Hotel is disputing allegations made to government officials about the size of two events over the weekend that led local authorities to fine the popular wedding venue for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

According to allegations made to state and local officials, the Colonial in Gardner hosted a 240-guest, 70-employee wedding on Aug. 1 and a 190-guest wedding reception the following day. The hotel put on the events despite receiving warnings from authorities tipped off to the plans.

To limit COVID-19’s spread, state regulations currently limit outdoor events to a maximum of 100 people, including employees working the event.

Colonial Hotel General Manager Nicole Moorshead said in an email to the Business Journal on Friday morning that the attendance figures reported to authorities were incorrect, though she would not specify what the figures were.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.