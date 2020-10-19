Housing Courts Reopen Monday Amid Concerns Over Mass Evictions

Housing Courts can start accepting new eviction filings Monday as fears mount over mass evictions after Massachusetts' moratorium expired Saturday.

Advocates have been warning of a flood of eviction filings with the end of the moratorium, which was put in place to protect renters during the pandemic and economic downturn.

Protesters rallied las week in front of the Boston Housing Court and marched to the State House for the cause.

House and Senate leaders on Beacon Hill chose not to intervene last week to block the expiration of the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures.

But Gov. Charlie Baker put forward an eviction diversion plan that pumps $171 million into rental assistance and other measures to try to keep people facing economic hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic in their homes.

Baker said his approach was preferable to allowing renters and homeowners to fall deeper into debt, but many advocates and lawmakers said the initiative was insufficient to meet the need and prevent a housing crisis at a time when coronavirus infection rates are rising.

Meanwhile, the CDC moratorium remains in place and will prevent evictions through December for non-payment for qualified tenants who submit a written declaration to their landlord. Protection is limited to households who meet certain income and vulnerability criteria.