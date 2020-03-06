How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Affecting Gym Members and Workers

With concerns about the coronavirus on top of people's minds, one of the largest health clubs in the region is taking steps to combat the spread of the virus.

There are more than 4,000 members at Cedardale Health and Fitness in Haverhill, Massachusetts. That's a lot of sweat in one place, and a lot of strangers all touching the same surfaces.

That's why owners, employees and members are doing everything they can to stop the spread of germs.

"The first thing members see is this sanitizing station," said one of the health club's owners, Carolyn Veasey Jackson.

She says they've ordered tubs of antibacterial wipes and put them out all over the 150,000-square-foot facility. That's in addition to the ample number of sanitizing stations that were already in place.

Meanwhile, members say they're reaching for those wipes far more often these days than ever before.

"I just did some bench and I did the whole bar, I did the seat and everything around it," said member Greg Spero.

That's the first line of defense every flu season, but this year, with the threat of the highly contagious coronavirus, employees are taking safety a step further.

Coaches are cheering on clients without any physical contact.

"This is the first time I have been so cautious, and the first time I've heard of people being so cautious about it," said Cedardale strength and conditioning coach Jared Shepard.

"It definitely goes against who I am, so it's been a big change for me," said fitness director Kelli Mokeler.

As more and more cases are confirmed in the U.S. every day, athletes admit the coronavirus is a worry.

"My concerns are that it's going to spread quickly here," said Allison Lambert.

But the best way to calm those concerns is just to get back to basics.

"You know, wash your hands and don't touch your face," said Veasey Jackson.

And she's got another message for any health club members if they're not feeling well.

"Stay home," she said emphatically.

Cedardale tells us they also have a professional cleaning crew morning, noon and night seven days a week.