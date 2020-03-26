coronavirus

How to File for Unemployment in Massachusetts

According to the state, you should apply for unemployment benefits during your first week of total or partial unemployment

By Leslie Gaydos and Melissa Simas Tyler

With unemployment numbers rising in Massachusetts because of the coronavirus outbreak, the state's Department of Employment Assistance is removing obstacles that could get in the way of you collecting unemployment.

You no longer have to attend job-search seminars or conduct work searches. Because many Massachusetts unemployment offices are closed, the state has put information about filing for COVID-19 related unemployment benefits on its website: https://www.mass.gov/alerts/important-unemployment-information

Once on the site, scroll down and click on: File For Benefits Online. There you'll be instructed to provide some personal information, like your social security number and workplace information. Continue to follow the instructions until the end.

Gov. Charlie Baker expanded legislation to provide quick unemployment benefits to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Most claims are processed within 21-28 days after filing. You will receive your first benefit payment in the form of a paper check. After that, you can setup for direct deposit.

The state says you will receive about 50% of your average weekly wage. The maximum weekly benefit is just over $800 dollars.

