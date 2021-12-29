How to Get Tested for COVID in Mass. and What to Do If You Test Positive

As the omicron variant surges in Massachusetts, COVID-19 cases have shot past 1 million in the state and the demand for residents to get tested has increased.

Long lines of cars seeking to get tested were seen across New England just days after Christmas, with some reporting waiting in line for hours.

State health officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 if they traveled or gathered with family and friends for the holidays.

In an effort to stop the spread of omicron, Massachusetts officials have also adopted the latest isolation and quarantine recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although COVID testing is widely available across the state, the recent increase in demand has made it a more daunting task.

Long lines are leaving many waiting for hours to be tested for COVID-19 Monday.

Here’s how to get tested for COVID-19 in Massachusetts and what to do if your test comes back positive:

How do I find a COVID testing location in Mass.?

Regardless of vaccination status, all residents are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if they develop any symptoms or may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

There are nearly 500 testing locations across the state but wait times have sharply increased at many after the holidays.

Click here to use the state’s portal to find a testing location near you.

What to do if I test positive for COVID-19?

The Baker administration on Tuesday adopted the CDC’s latest federal isolation guidelines for people infected with COVID.

For those who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, both the CDC and Massachusetts health officials recommend that you:

Stay home for 5 days.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

Click here for more information on isolation guidelines.