How to Report Coronavirus Safety Concerns With the New Mass. Hotline, Complaint Form

As businesses in Massachusetts move toward Gov. Charlie Baker's phased approach to restarting the economy, the attorney general's office has created two ways for employees to report unsafe working conditions.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday a Fair Labor Hotline and a new complaint form that workers can use to alert authorities to potential violations that might need to be addressed.

"As more people across the state head back to the workplace, the health and safety of our workers is paramount," Healey said in a statement. "With continued anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, our office has established easier ways for employees to report unsafe working conditions that need to be addressed. We want workers to know that we're here as a resource and are dedicated to protecting them during this time."

Before any business can reopen, they must submit a written plan to the state on how they will comply with a set of mandatory safety standards put forth by the Baker administration.

Among those standards include maintaining a six-foot distance between all people, regular sanitation and disinfection schedules and proper signage. Employers must also have a plan to disinfect the workplace should an employee be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As businesses begin to reopen and you're wondering if it's safe to go back to your workplace, it's important to know what rights you have.

The number for the Fair Labor hotline is 617-727-3465.

The new online complaint form will be used to address specific working conditions related to COVID-19, including cleaning and disinfection, hygiene, personal protective equipment, requiring symptomatic employees to work and social distancing measures.

People can contact the attorney general's office anonymously through both the form and the hotline, according to Healey's office.