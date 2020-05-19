Rhode Island

In RI, Town Leader Pulls Proposal to Humor Coronavirus Scofflaws

Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix planned to introduce solution at Monday night meeting

Police lights
Shutterstock

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Providence civic leader who wants to let local police ignore violations of the state's coronavirus-related restrictions withdrew his proposal, saying there was no sense in discussing a doomed measure.

Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix had planned to introduce the resolution at Monday night's meeting but said he knew three of the five councilors would vote against it.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

reopening Massachusetts May 18

Reopening Mass.: Read the Full Plan

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Mass. May Be Reopening, But Gov. Baker Still Wants You to Stay Home

The resolution would have allowed Narragansett law enforcement officers to "exercise their discretion and not issue fines or violations based on the restrictions imposed on places of worship, restaurants, retail establishments and other small businesses."

Police Chief Sean Corrigan had previously said the Town Council "does not have the authority to order the police to ignore the law."

Mannix said he was promoting personal responsibility and local control over state mandates.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, last week called Mannix's proposal "selfish'" and "reckless."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode Islandcoronavirus in rhode island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us