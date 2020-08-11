testing

Increased Demand for Coronavirus Tests in Mass. Highlights Lag in Results

COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts are experiencing long lines and delays in results

By Brian Burnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Long lines outside COVID-19 testing sites, like the Carewell Urgent Care in Needham, Massachusetts, are driven by demand.

"Many people are getting directed that they need to have some sort of a test to return to work," said Sean Ginter, the president and CEO of Carewell. "Many if they are going to be traveling or returning from some travel, if they want to see family members, if their kids are going to be joining a camp or returning to school."

And that is overwhelming the system. People are looking for the quick turnaround coronavirus test with results within minutes. The PCR test takes three to six days, perhaps longer, to come back from the lab.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"It's a lot of work. It's a lot of test samples being sent," Ginter explained. "They've got to be processed on limited machines with limited staffing. And all of those results have to be reported back out."

This points to a bigger problem. Without widespread testing and isolation of infected people, COVID-19 will continue to spread.

More on coronavirus in Massachusetts

coronavirus 5 hours ago

See the Map: Is Your Mass. Community at High Risk for Coronavirus?

Cape Cod 10 hours ago

Cape Cod Towns Impose Tougher Beach Restrictions

"This is not working, and it's not going to work unless the numbers of cases are low enough that it's pretty easy for anybody who wants or needs to get a test," said Dr. Barry Bloom, a Harvard Medical School professor.

Or testing becomes much simpler.

"Wouldn't it be terrific if we could have, at the point of care, at a doctor's office, at a pharmacist, and ultimately a pregnancy-like test that you could do in the household?" Bloom asked.

That is in the works, but when it becomes a reality is anyone's guess.

This article tagged under:

testingMassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us