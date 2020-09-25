Indoor visits resumed at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Massachusetts Friday with restrictions in place.

All visitors will be screened for coronavirus symptoms upon entry. State guidelines recommend that people sit six feet apart, but physical contact is allowed. Everyone must wear masks.

Visits must be in a designated space close to the entrance inside the facility. The guidelines mandate that the visits take place on floors that haven't had any coronavirus cases within 14 days. Facilities need to be frequently sanitized.

Nursing homes and rest homes have had strict measures in place since March after many facilities were hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks.