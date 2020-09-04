‘It Stinks': These Popular Boylston Street Bars Have Closed Amid the Pandemic

Boylston Street -- one of the most popular and busiest in Boston -- grew eerily quiet when the state first required businesses to close under the COVID-19 restrictions.

Sadly, not all businesses have been able to reopen and some have closed indefinitely.

“It stinks, it stinks. A lot of this stinks, but it's part of what comes with COVID,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Lir, an Irish bar and restaurant, is the latest in a spate of eateries to announce that they're closing for good. The owners posted about the difficult decision on social media.

“Since the day we opened, we felt a strong connection to the Boston community, and we would like to say thank you to our loyal patrons who stood by us along the way," they wrote.

The restaurant thanked their regular customers, from sports to airline staff, who have made the establishment their go-to spot. Unfortunately, the establishment joins several of their neighbors on Boylston Street that have shut down, including Whiskey's, Mcgreevy’s and the Pour House, whose landlord said Friday he is working on a plan to reopen the establishment.

The Baker Administration is having conversations with the restaurant industry to look for solutions.