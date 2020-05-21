Massachusetts

It’s a Unique Memorial Day Weekend on Mass. Beaches

Beaches will be open, but regulations will be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Michael Rosenfield

Sunbathers, swimmers and beachgoers out for a walk on Nantasket Beach Thursday afternoon could be seen getting a head start on summer.

"I'm a little nervous that it's going to be open for so many people," said Mariah Main of Hanson, Massachusetts.

State beaches officially reopen Monday with a whole set of rules.

Some of the regulations include no gatherings of more than 10 people, towels 12 feet apart between groups and no games like volleyball. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible.

"Obviously, not everyone's going to wear a mask, but if people are responsible and social distancing well, we can make this work," said Joe Wiley of Hingham.

Beaches will have a different feel this year.

"Everyone is used to be on top of each other," said Amanda Chapman of Hanson. "Now, everyone's going to be social distancing, and when you come to the beach, you expect the crowd."

Some beaches will have different rules when it comes to issues like parking. For example, along Nantasket Beach, the public parking lots will remain closed for the time being.

