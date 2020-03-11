Ivy League Cancels Spring Sports Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Ivy League is cancelling all spring athletics due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After announcing Tuesday that it would cancel conference basketball tournaments to prevent the COVID-19 spread, the Ivy League announced in a statement on Wednesday that it will cancel all spring athletics practices and competition throughout the remainder of the academic year.

"With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year," the athletic conference said in its statement.

The number of colleges and universities across Massachusetts that are moving to online classes amid the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.

The league said that after the decision by several institutions to move their classes online for part of the semester, "it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue."

Four New England schools are in the Ivy League conference: Harvard University, Yale University, Dartmouth College and Brown University.

Harvard is one of the Ivy League institutions that announced it would move its classes online. The decision to go virtual was made on Tuesday, with students asked not to return to campus after spring break.