Janey to Discuss COVID Vaccine Policy for City of Boston Employees on Thursday

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is expected to share a COVID-19 update on Thursday that will address a vaccination policy for city employees.

Janey, who has faced criticism in recent weeks for not moving quickly enough to require proof of vaccination for city employees, is expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. at Boston City Hall.

The mayor said last week that she and union leaders were "actively working toward" imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the city's workforce, forecasting an announcement on the topic soon. Such a plan would require all 18,000 city employees to get vaccinated against the virus or submit to regular testing.

Janey has also been criticized for saying she has no plans to implement a vaccine passport similar to the one being proposed in New York City. But the mayor says a vaccine passport would shut out nearly 40% of East Boston and 60% of Mattapan from venues like restaurants and gyms.

While Janey has said she does not support requiring diners to show proof of vaccination before eating indoors, a small but growing number of Boston-area restaurant owners are devising their own plans to make indoor dining safer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Boston, like most the of the rest of Massachusetts, is within the zone where people are advised to wear masks indoors in public settings.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey said she is working with union leaders to impose a vaccine mandate on the city's workforce, while also addressing her comments about slavery and birtherism to refer to vaccination.

Janey has said the city continues to boost vaccination across Boston by partnering with trusted community-based organizations and focusing on communities that have been the hardest hit.

"We must all do our part to fight the pandemic," she said. "Getting a vaccine is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones and our communities from this deadly virus."

More than 4.4 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19.