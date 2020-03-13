Kennedy Suspends Campaign, Debate With Markey Postponed Amid Coronavirus Crisis

A primary debate between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III, both Massachusetts Democrats, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and Kennedy says he is temporarily suspending his campaign.

UMass Boston announced Friday that the debate scheduled March 18 would be pushed back because of "the changing landscape and uncertainty as the COVID-19 crisis grows." Kennedy's campaign issued a statement earlier in the day that activities would be suspended for a week, and that future action will be assessed by the end of Friday, March 20.

Kennedy's campaign manager Nick Clemons said it isn't wise to continue political activities, The suspension will last one week.

Kennedy is hoping to oust Markey, who is running for reelection.

For his part, Markey wrote in a Medium post that his campaign remains "committed to building, supporting and strengthening connections to help people continue to feel a sense of community during this crisis."

"We face a new reality, and the campaign will continue to operate because an engaged democracy is important," Markey continued.

The number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose from 108 on Thursday to 123 Friday. More than 90 cases were associated with a meeting of executives of the firm Biogen at a Boston hotel last month.