Large Crowds Seen on Boston Beach Amid Coronavirus Warnings

Large crowds could be seen on the beach in South Boston Friday, with many people appearing to be in close proximity despite social distancing guidelines.

NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger spotted many people packed along the shoreline on the warm and sunny start to Memorial Day weekend. Some were in groups that appeared to be 10 people or more, while other kept their distance on the sand. (Get a close-up look at minute 2:50 of the video above.)

At nearby Carson Beach, people appeared from helicopter footage to be spaced further apart.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker urged people who go to beaches, parks or cookouts over the weekend to "be careful, respect the virus."

He said that he and his wife often walk to the beach in their home town of Swampscott, but noted that the take the necessary precautions when they do.

"We keep our distance, and many times, most of the time, we wear face coverings," Baker said. "This is not about vanity, folks, it's about the safety and the health of our friends and families."

Baker confirmed Friday that the plan remains to reopen beaches, parks and many outdoor activities on Memorial Day, with restrictions in place.