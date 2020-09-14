Latest Dedham Party Broke Rules on Gathering Size, Police Say

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts said a gathering violating state social-distancing rules was held over the weekend as the town grapples with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet Monday, the police department urged people to follow rules for gatherings outlined by the Baker administration, which ban outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people and indoor gatherings of more than 25.

Officers addressed a gathering in Town over the weekend which was non-compliant with Gov. Baker’s Order under the Covid 19 State of Emergency. With a spike in cases in town, we need all to do their part to stop the spread. https://t.co/UttmQkWJrR — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) September 14, 2020

The tweet came as the town deals with two clusters of coronavirus cases believed to be linked to two Boston Bruins watch parties attended by young people.

The "significant increase" in confirmed COVID-19 cases led the town's School Committee and Board of Health to indefinitely postpone the start dates for students to learn in-person this fall.

"That's the most disappointing thing about this is that a lot of people put a lot of effort into getting us ready to go back to school," Dedham Town Manager Leon Goodwin said during a Friday morning meeting.

Board of Health Chairwoman Leanne Jasset said that the rise in cases was linked to two gatherings of young people, including a party attended by high school students which led to 26 COVID-19 cases. While the agency didn't explain what the gatherings were for at the time, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday they were "to watch a bunch of Bruins playoff games."

Students will still begin school fully remote as planned on Sept. 16, but the first phase to bring them back in the classrooms will no longer begin, as originally scheduled, on Sept. 21. All in-person learning plans have been postponed by the district with updated timing contingent on the trajectory of the virus in the community.

The latest reports from the Dedham Board of Health shifted the community into the "Red Zone" on state maps, indicating a 9.7 average daily incidence rate per 100,000 people. As of Thursday, the town had 486 cases of coronavirus between, with 37 new cases in the past two weeks.

A free mobile testing unit, provided by the state with the "high risk" designation, will remain in town for a minimum of three days.

"We encourage every Dedham resident to get tested at the testing site," Jasset said Friday.

Health officials are urging residents to continue to take coronavirus safety measures including mask-wearing, avoiding group gatherings, monitoring for symptoms and practicing proper hygiene.

"What appeared to be small innocuous actions can have a very big effect on what the rest of us here are doing in town," Goodwin said.

"The town's 'high risk' designation should serve as a strong reminder that COVID-19 has not gone away and heeding public health guidance is as important as ever," Jasset said. "The community's participation continues to be crucial in stopping the spread."