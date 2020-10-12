Lawrence Postpones in-Person Learning by at Least 6 Weeks

Public schools in Lawrence, Massachusetts will continue with full remote learning for at least six weeks amid increasing rates of COVID-19 transmission in the city.

Superintendent Cynthia Paris said in a letter to families the district would postpone any in-person learning until at least December, the Eagle Tribune reported. The decision was made in collaboration with local leaders, Paris said.

The move impacts the city's previously announced phase-in reopening plan under which hundreds of students were expected to return to schools on Oct. 19.

Lawrence is one of the dozens of municipalities designated as high-risk communities by the state.

Elsewhere in the state, the Daniel Webster Elementary School in Marshfield will be closed for at least two weeks following several recently confirmed coronavirus cases, the Patriot Ledger reported.

Superintendent Jeff Granatino said in a letter to parents the school did not have enough staff to safely continue with its hybrid model. The district will reassess the situation next week to determine when it might be safe to reopen the school, the paper said.

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced that 106 students and 57 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, an increase over the previous week.

Mayor Marty Walsh stressed this weekend that students with the highest needs should be prioritized for in-person learning.

The cases were reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, and includes students who have participated in in-person or hybrid learning at 61 school districts, collaboratives and special education schools.

The numbers were an increase over the 61 cases among students and 35 among staff members reported from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.