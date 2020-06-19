The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation will begin providing services at beaches Saturday.

The department announced Friday that its services would resume, including staffing lifeguards, at beaches it manages.

Other services include water quality tests and the placement of ropes and buoys, the department said.

A list of beaches with waterfront services can be found on the DCR's website.

Beachgoers are still required to stay at least six feet apart and keep at least 12 feet between beach blanket areas. Beach capacity may be limited if necessary, according to the department.

No-contact ball games are allowed as long as social distancing is maintained, the department said.

The news is part of Massachusetts' reopening plan Phase 2, Step 2, which Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Friday would soon begin.

Restaurants will be required to limit parties to six people and provide six feet of distancing between tables.