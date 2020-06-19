beach

Lifeguards Returning to Beaches Run by Mass. on Saturday

Beachgoers are still required to stay at least six feet apart and keep at least 12 feet between beach blanket areas

GettyImages-82128098 chicago beach generic
Getty Images

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation will begin providing services at beaches Saturday.

The department announced Friday that its services would resume, including staffing lifeguards, at beaches it manages.

Other services include water quality tests and the placement of ropes and buoys, the department said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 37 mins ago

Even With Indoor Dining Back, Restaurants Are Struggling in Portsmouth, NH

Massachusetts 57 mins ago

Walpole Schools Will Change Controversial ‘Rebels' Nickname

A list of beaches with waterfront services can be found on the DCR's website.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Beachgoers are still required to stay at least six feet apart and keep at least 12 feet between beach blanket areas. Beach capacity may be limited if necessary, according to the department.

No-contact ball games are allowed as long as social distancing is maintained, the department said.

The news is part of Massachusetts' reopening plan Phase 2, Step 2, which Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Friday would soon begin.

Restaurants will be required to limit parties to six people and provide six feet of distancing between tables.

This article tagged under:

beachMassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19social distancing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us