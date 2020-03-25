Local Student Who Recovered From Coronavirus Warns Others His Age

One college student from Massachusetts recovering from the novel coronavirus is speaking out to encourage others to practice social distancing.

Connor McLaughlin, a student at Sacred Heart University, traveled to Mexico for spring break earlier this month. When he got back, he started experiencing a mild, dry cough and headaches.

At first, McLaughlin, of North Attleboro, thought his allergies were flaring up.

But his symptoms quickly got worse. He tested positive for COVID-19, and immediately began to worry for his parents, who'd been taking care of him despite their compromised immune systems.

Luckily, they both tested negative for COVID-19. McLaughlin now has a warning for everyone his age who's not taking warnings for the virus seriously.

This American woman's life got turned upside down and she is no isolated in a quarantined hotel for two weeks.

"Spring break, there was no social distancing at all when I was there," McLaughlin said. "I think it's because it was so early. I was there March 1 to 6, and there weren't that many cases."

McLaughlin is now self-quarantining at home.

"If you don't follow social distancing, you're simply naive at this point," McLaughlin said. "Not only does it benefit you to social distance, but it benefits those that you love."

As of Wednesday, Massachusetts had reported 188 cases of COVID-19 in people in their 20s.