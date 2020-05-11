Local Travel Company Gives Back to Moms Working on the Frontlines

With businesses shuttered across the state, one local business owner decided to use her extra time to give back to the moms working on the front lines of New England's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily Bernard is a local entrepreneur whose New England travel company Bernard & Hawkes has been halted due to COVID-19.

"We are not seeing much of any travel right now," Bernard said of how business has slowed.

Bernard's business offers quiet getaways and staycations at inns and spas around the region designed to help you recharge.

"To make sure people get all the benefits of vacation without having to travel far from home," she said.

Bernard created a giveaway and picked four frontline moms as winners for their extraordinary impact on their communities.

"Those who are out there keeping us safe, keeping us healthy and fed," she said. "These are people who spend all their time taking care of others and we wanted to give them a chance to take a break and take care of themselves."

The grand prize winner is Jennifer Morgan, a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital who also helps sexual assault victims and with end of life care.

Morgan, who is a mom of five, is also battling her own illness while battling the pandemic.

"She works really hard for all of us to make us dinner and make sure we get to school on time," her daughter Bella said.

"She like helps everyone," one of her other children said.

"Even though she's not with us today she's actually a patient right now at MGH, she still working from her hospital bed on some of the programming that she's doing," her husband Jason Morgan said.

"We appreciate the work she does," daughter Eliza said.

"She's very loved," Bella added.

It's still not clear when life might return to normal, so "in the meantime we are sending them self care kits," Bernard said of the winners.

In addition to the prizes, the company is donating five dollars to Rosie's Place on behalf of every frontline mom who was nominated.