BOSTON

Luxury Boston Hotel Lets Go Workers, Even As It Reopens

Nearly 200 workers laid off by the Four Seasons were told they would be able to reapply for their jobs

NEW YORK, NY: A view of the Four Seasons Hotel during the Coronavirus pandemic on March 31, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY: A view of the Four Seasons Hotel during the Coronavirus pandemic on March 31, 2020 in New York City.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One of Boston's most luxurious hotels has let go about half its staff even though hotels in Massachusetts are now allowed to reopen under phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The nearly 200 workers laid off by the Four Seasons were told they would be able to reapply for their jobs, but some tell The Boston Globe they received less than half the severance they were entitled to.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The hotel, located on Boylston Street and overlooking the Public Garden, furloughed employees after closing March 24, then conducted the layoffs last month. It is currently taking reservations starting June 23.

The state's hotels were allowed to reopen to guests on Monday but still aren't allowed to schedule any events, functions or meetings.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the travel and hospitality industry has been devastating and Four Seasons Hotel Boston is not immune," hotel management said in a statement. "The extreme loss of revenues has forced us to make some difficult decisions to reduce costs while managing the short- and long-term business realities. This includes permanent layoffs."

More on the Coronavirus

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Baker Responds to Concerns That Reopening Could Lead to Second Coronavirus Surge

New Hampshire 8 hours ago

NH’s Stay-at-Home Order to Expire June 15

Unite Here Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo is concerned that the layoffs are the beginning of widespread terminations in the lodging industry in an attempt to permanently eliminate jobs or start over with a lower-paid workforce. The hospitality workers' union is assisting the Four Seasons staff, which is not unionized.

Mass layoffs in the industry would disproportionately affect people of color, he said.

With the help of the union, 46 former Four Seasons employees sent a letter to hotel management rejecting the "disrespectful, even insulting" severance offer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BOSTONcoronavirus pandemiclayoffsFour Seasons
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us