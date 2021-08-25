Lynn Restaurant Owner Defends Vaccination Policy After Threatening Calls

A restaurant in Lynn, Massachusetts, is requiring proof of vaccination for people who want to eat inside — a move that has been met overwhelmingly with support, but also with an aggressive series of phone calls.

Rachel Miller, owner of Nightshade Noodle Bar, is defending the decision of her business to require people dining indoors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and speaking out against.

The chef opened the business in October of 2019. Things were just heating up when the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Our last day of service was a Sunday. The following Wednesday, when we opened for our work week, we did takeout only, and we built our business from there," Miller said.

Earlier this month, a new sign went up on the door, notifying people they would need to be vaccinated to eat indoors at Nightshade.

While most of the responses have been supportive, a man who called Sunday night prompted Miller to call the police.

"When asked about his vaccination proof, he became super aggressive, called back several times to scream at the manager and hang up the phone, threatened to come by," Miller explained.

She also wrote in an emotional Facebook post that "We are all doing our best and don't deserve to feel unsafe or uncomfortable at work. The policy is not just about you or just me. This is about respect, for everyone, and public health."

Miller says the feedback since Sunday night has been encouraging. She says no number of threats will change this restaurant's mission.

"We are trying to do something good, even if they ultimately don't believe in it," she said. "I will scream it from the mountains, all over the place. I have no regrets."