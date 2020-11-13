Maine to Require Quarantine or Negative Test for Travelers From Mass.

Starting Monday, Massachusetts will no longer be exempt from Maine's rule requiring travelers quarantine for two weeks or test negative for COVID-19 upon arriving in the Pine Tree State, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Friday.

The change comes with coronavirus transmission on the rise in both states and across the country. It'll take effect a week and a half before Thanksgiving, a holiday weekend that many public health officials are warning about, given that the virus is believed to spread efficiently in closed spaces where people aren't wearing masks, like around a dinner table.

Maine officials noted in announcing the change to the travel requirement that Massachusetts has had nearly three times as many cases per capita than Maine over the last two weeks, and a higher test positivity rate as well.

Mills said she is "extremely concerned" about the virus' spread during gatherings over the holiday.

“Some of our New England states, including Massachusetts, have demonstrated a concerning increase in the prevalence of the virus over the last two weeks," Mills said in a statement. "To preserve our ability to travel while protecting the health of our loved ones no matter where they live, visitors from Massachusetts and Maine people returning from Massachusetts must now test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine when coming to Maine. I recognize this will be an inconvenience for many, but it is in the interest of public health and can keep people, including our loved ones, healthy and safe this holiday season.”

Vermont and New Hampshire remain exempt from Maine's quarantine and testing rules.

Maine has lifted travel restrictions for Massachusetts, meaning visitors from the Bay State are no longer required to quarantine or get a COVID test upon reaching Maine.

Travelers from Massachusetts were exempt for under two months, starting in late September. The restriction earlier in the year, while Maine's coronavirus rates stayed low, meant a slow summer for many Maine businesses, which rely on influxes of tourists from Massachusetts and other states.

The announcement came just as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was wrapping up a news conference in which he offered his own warning about Thanksgiving, pointing to Canadian Thanksgiving, which was on Oct. 12 this year.

"Two weeks later … their number spiked."

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the reopening of a field hospital as coronavirus cases increase in Massachusetts.