Man Threw Vase at NH Hotel Worker Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask: Police

Police are looking for the man who hit a woman in the face with a glass vase this week at the New Hampshire hotel where she works after the woman asked him to wear a mask.

The incident took place Tuesday night at a Manchester Holiday Inn Express, local police said Friday, asking the public's help to identify the attacker.

The man had come into the hotel several times that day without a mask and "started yelling and swearing" at the worker after she asked him to put one on, the victim said, according to the Manchester police statement. He initially refused to put a mask on, but did so before throwing the vase at the woman.

Police shared surveillance footage of the incident, which shows the man suddenly whip the vase at the worker, who shrinks away after she's hit. The vase shatters on the floor and the man runs away.

Manchester Police are looking for this man. He threw a glass vase at a hotel employee after she asked him to put a mask on. Call MPD at 603-668-8711 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/NoGDBjWDpy — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 11, 2020

The man is about 6-foot-3 and 150 pounds, and is seen with facial hair in stills shared by police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

New Hampshire is in the middle of a coronavirus surge, with Manchester' county experiencing 662 cases per 100,000 people. Nearly 600 people have died of COVID-19 in the state, including its speaker of the house.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a mask mandate for New Hampshire that lasts through at least mid-January.