Marblehead High School Switches to Remote Learning After Students Attend House Party

Two days after police were called to a house party in Marblehead, Massachusetts, where young people had gathered and were ignoring all COVID-19 precautions, the school district superintendent has announced the high school will switch to full remote learning, effective immediately.

Party attendees were sharing drinks and were not practicing social distancing or wearing face coverings at the Friday night gathering, Marblehead Superintendent John Buckey said in a letter to district families on Sunday.

"It is difficult for me to state how frustrating this is to announce," Buckey said before adding that in 26 years as an educator, he had never witnessed an effort such as the one undertaken this past summer to reopen schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I am sorry," he said. "For those who have worked so hard to make our reopening happen, and to continue to improve it daily: to those whose lives have now been disrupted; and finally, but most importantly, to those who are at high risk of illness or live with the fear of becoming sick. We must do better."

When police responded to the house, partygoers scattered to avoid getting caught, making contact tracing much more difficult, the superintendent said.

"We all know this is not a new thing for teenagers," he said. "However, these are not ordinary times."

It is known that the party was specific to high school age students, Buckey said, which is why only the high school will make the switch to remote learning at this time, as opposed to closing all the schools in the district to in-person learning.

Full remote learning will begin Monday, Oct. 26, and continue through at least Nov. 6. If there are no coronavirus cases identified before Nov. 6, the high school may restart hybrid learning as soon as Nov. 9, according to Buckey. Athletics and extracurriculars will also be postponed until Nov. 7.

District officials will reassess their plan, however, if any COVID-19 cases arise.

Buckey says parents and guardians of known party attendees, as well as of those who may have had contact with partygoers, should have their children get tested for COVID-19 and require them to quarantine during this time.

Families of party attendees are also expected to quarantine during this time, Buckey said, including siblings in other Marblehead schools.

Since officials are not able to identify many of the party attendees, quarantining is essentially voluntary but strongly encouraged, according to the superintendent.

"I understand young people’s desire to be together, as far away from adults as possible. In choosing to ignore the rules set down by the Governor and our community in the pandemic, however, we are not just endangering individuals… we are also potentially harming the community at large," Buckey said. "This isn’t just a school conversation. This is a community conversation. And the bottom line is that what we don’t know about this situation absolutely CAN hurt us."

A group of Boston University classmates is facing suspension after reports of a party in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

On Saturday, Massachusetts reported 1,128 new cases of the virus, marking the first time the state had crossed the 1,000 case mark since May 24, and the most in a single day in the commonwealth since May 16.

There have been 9,616 confirmed deaths and 146,023 cases, as of Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health.