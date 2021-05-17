youth sports

Mask Requirements to End This Week for Mass. Youth Sports, Outdoor School Activities

The move comes ahead of the state's lifting of nearly all mask requirements, which officials said will take effect May 29

Massachusetts will lift mask requirements for youth sports and outdoor activities at schools, health officials announced Monday as the state rolled out its timeline for ending all COVID-19 restrictions.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a press conference that starting Tuesday, the state will drop its face mask requirement for youth athletes under the age of 18, in a move that will have a significant impact on outdoor sports.

Also Tuesday, masks will no longer be required for outdoor activities at public schools and early education providers, Polito said.

Face coverings will not be required for outdoor activities at summer camps, she added.

The move comes ahead of the state's lifting of nearly all mask requirements, which officials said would take effect May 29.

Guidance is also being update to allow for sharing of objects in classrooms, Polito said.

Baker’s comments came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations. Businesses can still decide to require masks in their establishments.

