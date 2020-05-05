Masks Become Mandatory in Massachusetts Wednesday Morning

A statewide face-covering order goes into effect in Massachusetts Wednesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker is mandating that all residents over the age of 2 use a face covering in all indoor public places, and outside when social distancing can't be properly maintained.

The governor's order mandates that the masks are also worn on public transportation and in stores.

If you don't comply, you can face up to a $300 fine.

Baker says he's leaving enforcement to cities and towns.

In Wakefield and Melrose, the towns will be undertaking a mass distribution of masks, passing them out to residents door-to-door.

"I think it's great. It's a great community we live in, and they care about the people that live in the community … and the children and residents," said Errol Flynn of Wakefield. "I think it's great thing."

Ruth Clay, the health director for both Wakefield and Melrose, says some people still aren't wearing them.

"We're trying to explain to everyone why it's important to wear a mask," she said. "I've gone to a couple of businesses who aren't wearing masks, their own employees, and talked to them and given them a warning."

In Medford, thousands of masks will also be handed out for free Thursday afternoon to residents in a drive-thru at Hormel Stadium.

"We have been getting a lot of calls from our senior population that don't have masks, and they need them, so we ordered about 10,000 masks," said Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn.

In Wakefield, the town says volunteers, clearly marked with yellow Department of Public Works vests, will be delivering the bags. Each house will get five masks. Multi-family homes will get masks for each residence.

Wakefield says if you don't need the masks, you should give them to a friend or neighbor who does need them. If you need more than five, you can reach out to the town.