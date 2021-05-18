masks

Masks Required? Mass. Businesses Prepare to Make Their Own Decisions on Face Coverings

Massachusetts will lift its COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate, on May 29, leaving businesses to decide for themselves whether or not to require employees and customers to wear masks

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Union Oyster House, which has been shucking oysters in Boston since 1826, has weathered two pandemics. The next challenge is what to do about face coverings come May 29.

Owner Joe Milano says he'll have multiple signs posted asking customers to wear masks if they haven't been vaccinated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It's basically an honor system," said Milano.

The same rules will apply for restaurant employees. And there are no plans to ask patrons or staff for proof.

"If they don't wear a mask, we're assuming they've received or are fully vaccinated," he said. "Kind of awkward, but there's no other way we could approach it."

The sudden announcement that all Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted later this month means business owners are on their own to come up with any requirements for face coverings.

"Some restaurants, stores, and venues will continue to ask you to do so at their place of business," said Mike Kennealy, Massachusetts' secretary of housing and economic development. "Let's all pledge to respect everyone's right to get back to normal at our own pace and in our own way."

More on masks in Massachusetts

coronavirus 6 hours ago

‘It's Ridiculous': People Say Mask Shaming Is on the Rise in Mass.

mask order May 17

Where You'll Still Need to Wear a Mask in Mass., Even If You're Vaccinated

Jacqueline Che has also been thinking about the future of face coverings at House of Colour, her salon in the Financial District.

She says come May 29, customers will have a choice, but employees will not.

"We'll leave it up to our clients, but for the staff, definitely we're all going to wear masks," said Che. "Just to make a safe environment for people to feel comfortable in here so they don't feel pressure or stressed out that we don't wear masks."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

masksMassachusettscoronavirusBOSTONCOVID-19
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us