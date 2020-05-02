Mass. AG Focused on Minority Communities Impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Saturday visited what she called one of the hardest-hit communities, handing out flyers in 10 languages and speaking about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on minority communities.

Healey helped distribute baby supplies and other essentials in Chelsea, Massachusetts, where she explained the bevy of complaints that her office has received throughout the crisis, including issues with landlords and workers’ safety concerns.

She noted that minority communities have been particularly impacted, and she vowed to continue targeting anyone who tries to take advantage of vulnerable people.

The flyers that she and her staff distributed along Broadway included information on rights and laws that are especially important during the pandemic.

“We have had complaints about evictions, especially about landlords locking people out,” she said. “Anybody who’s experiencing that — call my office. Each day, we’re going through the housing docket in housing court and we’re intercepting, then stopping any evictions.”

I want communities of color and immigrants in our state to know there are resources and protections available to you.



We’re distributing tens of thousands of flyers in 10 languages to community partners like @ChelseaCollab. Download them here: https://t.co/y1tOB2P1Uk pic.twitter.com/bLMSwV4jlm — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) May 2, 2020

Healey also said several people have expressed labor-related concerns.

“A lot of concerns and questions about, ‘I don’t feel safe, you know, in my workplace. What can I do?’ So, we’re really trying to work with employers.”