Mass. Allows Quarantine-Free Travel From 4 More States

Starting Saturday, Massachusetts residents will be able to travel to four more states without quarantining when they return.

The new low-risk states are Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Colorado, according to an update Friday on Massachusetts' COVID-19 travel order page.

The states that were already on the list -- which includes states with average daily case counts below 6 per 100,000 people and with tests coming back positive on average below 5% -- are Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.

Rhode Island remains the only New England state not on the list.

Travelers from other states are must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days."