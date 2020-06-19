Mass. Business Owners Excited to Get Back to Work Monday

Companies included in the second part of Phase 2 of Massachusetts' reopening plan are eager to get back to business.

Massage therapist Britt Joyce is ready to work after the last three months.

"It's been pretty brutal, to be honest," said Joyce.

She can finally reopen her Wilmington studio on Monday.

"I'm a single mom," said Joyce. "I have a household to maintain. Not having been working to support that's been very stressful."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that Phase 2, Step 2 of the reopening process can begin next week.

This includes businesses that require close physical contact, like massage, makeup studios, day spas, tattoo parlors, tanning and nail salons.

"Oh my God, I'm like, 'Yay,'" said Penny Real, who's already booked up next week at Nails From the Heart, her nail salon in Rockland. "I can be open on Monday!"

There are restrictions at these hands-on services: work stations must be six feet apart and separated by partitions; workers need to wear gloves, gowns and eye protection; and waiting areas are not permitted. These are just some of the requirements.

"I've had to change some procedures, which will definitely limit my availability in how many people I can see," said Joyce. "But at least I'll be working again, which is huge."

Appointments must be made for the businesses that will be reopening — walk-ins are not allowed.