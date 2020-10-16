Travel ORder

Mass. Clears 4 More States for Quarantine-Free Travel

By Asher Klein

Starting Saturday, Massachusetts will no longer require people traveling from four more states to quarantine upon arriving to the Bay State, the Department of Public Health announced Friday, along with a slight tweak to its criteria for travel risk.

California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Washington are being added to the list of low-risk states, according to an update Friday on Massachusetts' COVID-19 travel order page.

The change goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 17. It's the first change under the Massachusetts travel order in two weeks.

The state has also tweaked how it's gauging what states are safe for travel. To be included on the list of low-risk states, they must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people. That's up from the previous metric of 6 average daily cases per 100,000 people.

The full list of states currently deemed to be low risk is California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Hawaii; Maine; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New York; Vermont and Washington.

Rhode Island remains the only New England state not on the list.

Travelers from states not on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days" in a higher-risk state.

